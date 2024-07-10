Shaurya Doval Joins Prestigious World Academy of Art and Science

Shaurya Doval, Director of India Foundation, has been nominated as a fellow of the World Academy of Art and Science (WAAS). This esteemed recognition underscores Doval's significant contributions to global thought leadership and policy innovation.

Founded by luminaries like Albert Einstein, Robert Oppenheimer, and Joseph Rotblat, WAAS is an international think tank focused on navigating complex global challenges. The Academy boasts a distinguished roster of scientists, artists, and scholars who advance knowledge and societal development.

This nomination places Doval alongside other notable members from India, such as former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, former Chairman of the Indian Atomic Energy Commission. Doval's multifaceted work in policy advocacy and economic development highlights his commitment to innovation and progress.

Expressing his gratitude, Doval emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to address global issues. "It is an honor to be nominated as a Fellow of the World Academy of Art and Science. I look forward to contributing to the Academy's mission of interdisciplinary dialogue and sustainable solutions," he said.

The World Academy of Art and Science remains at the forefront of intellectual and policy discourse, shaping the future with innovative ideas and collaboration. Doval's inclusion as a Fellow reaffirms the Academy's dedication to recognizing individuals driving meaningful change.

