Left Menu

Shaurya Doval Joins Prestigious World Academy of Art and Science

Shaurya Doval, Director of India Foundation, has been nominated as a fellow of the World Academy of Art and Science (WAAS). The nomination highlights his contributions to global thought leadership and policy innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 15:13 IST
Shaurya Doval Joins Prestigious World Academy of Art and Science
Shaurya Doval, Director of India Foundation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shaurya Doval, Director of India Foundation, has been nominated as a fellow of the World Academy of Art and Science (WAAS). This esteemed recognition underscores Doval's significant contributions to global thought leadership and policy innovation.

Founded by luminaries like Albert Einstein, Robert Oppenheimer, and Joseph Rotblat, WAAS is an international think tank focused on navigating complex global challenges. The Academy boasts a distinguished roster of scientists, artists, and scholars who advance knowledge and societal development.

This nomination places Doval alongside other notable members from India, such as former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, former Chairman of the Indian Atomic Energy Commission. Doval's multifaceted work in policy advocacy and economic development highlights his commitment to innovation and progress.

Expressing his gratitude, Doval emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to address global issues. "It is an honor to be nominated as a Fellow of the World Academy of Art and Science. I look forward to contributing to the Academy's mission of interdisciplinary dialogue and sustainable solutions," he said.

The World Academy of Art and Science remains at the forefront of intellectual and policy discourse, shaping the future with innovative ideas and collaboration. Doval's inclusion as a Fellow reaffirms the Academy's dedication to recognizing individuals driving meaningful change.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024