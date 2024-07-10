Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Condole Unnao Road Accident Victims; Akhilesh Targets BJP

Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed condolences to the families of 18 people who died in a road accident in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Yadav blamed the BJP government for negligence. Prime Minister Modi announced financial aid for victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 15:19 IST
Congress party member Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday extended condolences to families of 18 people killed in a road accident on the Agra-Lucknow expressway in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi expressed deep sorrow and wished for the quick recovery of the injured in a message on his WhatsApp channel.

Rahul Gandhi urged the government to provide full assistance to the victim's families and aid in the treatment of the injured. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed her grief over the incident on social media, offering prayers for the deceased and the injured.

The tragic accident occurred at 5:15 a.m. with a double-decker sleeper bus colliding with a milk tanker. The crash resulted in 18 fatalities and 19 injuries. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP government for negligence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia payments for the victims.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

