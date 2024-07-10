Left Menu

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Shares Soar Over 35% on Debut

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares surged 35% on their debut against an issue price of Rs 1,008. The stock reached a high of Rs 1,385 before closing at Rs 1,364.20. The IPO, backed by Bain Capital, saw robust participation, with a subscription rate of 67.87 times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 16:32 IST
Emcure Pharmaceuticals Shares Soar Over 35% on Debut
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares surged over 35% on their debut, closing at Rs 1,364.20 per share. The initial public offering (IPO) had an issue price of Rs 1,008.

The stock opened strong at Rs 1,325.05 and peaked at Rs 1,385 on the NSE. The IPO was backed by Bain Capital and witnessed a subscription rate of 67.87 times, largely driven by institutional investors.

The Pune-based pharmaceutical company, which develops and markets a wide range of products, saw a robust trading volume of 12.62 lakh shares on BSE and 140.08 lakh shares on NSE. The total issue size of the IPO was Rs 1,952 crore.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
i-Space's Rocket Launch Failure: A Setback for China's Private Aerospace

i-Space's Rocket Launch Failure: A Setback for China's Private Aerospace

 China
2
Current Health News Briefs: Ozempic Use, Mpox in DR Congo, and More

Current Health News Briefs: Ozempic Use, Mpox in DR Congo, and More

 Global
3
Indian IT Majors Gear Up for Q1 2024 Earnings Season

Indian IT Majors Gear Up for Q1 2024 Earnings Season

 India
4
Coca-Cola India and ICC: A Green Partnership at T20 World Cup 2024

Coca-Cola India and ICC: A Green Partnership at T20 World Cup 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Amplified Rossby Waves and Climate Change: Key Drivers of Intensifying Heatwaves in India

Blockchain-Powered Recycling: A Sustainable Solution for Solar Panel Waste

Combating Cyber Threats in Radiology: Robust Strategies for Ensuring Data and Patient Security

Plant-Based Nanoparticles: An Eco-Friendly Breakthrough in Lung Cancer Treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024