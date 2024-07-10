Emcure Pharmaceuticals Shares Soar Over 35% on Debut
Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares surged 35% on their debut against an issue price of Rs 1,008. The stock reached a high of Rs 1,385 before closing at Rs 1,364.20. The IPO, backed by Bain Capital, saw robust participation, with a subscription rate of 67.87 times.
Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares surged over 35% on their debut, closing at Rs 1,364.20 per share. The initial public offering (IPO) had an issue price of Rs 1,008.
The stock opened strong at Rs 1,325.05 and peaked at Rs 1,385 on the NSE. The IPO was backed by Bain Capital and witnessed a subscription rate of 67.87 times, largely driven by institutional investors.
The Pune-based pharmaceutical company, which develops and markets a wide range of products, saw a robust trading volume of 12.62 lakh shares on BSE and 140.08 lakh shares on NSE. The total issue size of the IPO was Rs 1,952 crore.
