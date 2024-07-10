Left Menu

Cashe Acquires Centcart to Expand Insurance Distribution

Credit-focused fintech platform Cashe has acquired Centcart Insurance Broking Services. This move will enhance Cashe's ability to distribute a wide range of insurance products. The acquisition aims to provide policy recommendations, claims assistance, and online purchasing options. It also aligns with Cashe's focus on rural and semi-urban sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 17:30 IST
Cashe Acquires Centcart to Expand Insurance Distribution
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Credit-focused fintech platform Cashe has announced the acquisition of Centcart Insurance Broking Services for an undisclosed amount. The strategic move is aimed at expanding Cashe's reach into insurance distribution, providing services across life and general insurance categories from all Indian insurance companies.

The acquisition follows Cashe's similar strategy in 2022 when it entered the wealth management space by acquiring Sqrrl. The company will now offer policy recommendations, claims assistance, customised risk management solutions, instant quotes, and online purchasing options.

The strategic acquisition is aligned with Cashe's focus on reaching rural and semi-urban sectors. Currently, Cashe boasts a customer base of 5 crore. Aeries' founder V Raman Kumar highlighted that the acquisition marks a significant milestone, enabling personalized product recommendations to all users of the platform.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024