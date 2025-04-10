Left Menu

Justice Takes a Leap: Rana's Extradition to India for 2008 Mumbai Attacks Case

Advocate Narender Mann has been appointed as Special Public Prosecutor for NIA trials involving Tahawwur Rana, extradited from the US for his role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The US Supreme Court recently cleared the way for his transfer, marking a significant step towards justice for the attack victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 10:12 IST
Justice Takes a Leap: Rana's Extradition to India for 2008 Mumbai Attacks Case
Pakistani origin Canadian 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana (Photo Credit: NIA). Image Credit: ANI
The Central Government has appointed Advocate Narender Mann as the Special Public Prosecutor to oversee trials and related matters concerning the National Investigation Agency (NIA) case against Tahawwur Hussain Rana and David Coleman Headley. This appointment, notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs on April 9, grants Mann a three-year tenure, tasking him with representing the NIA before Delhi's Special Courts and Appellate Courts or until the case concludes.

Rana, currently being extradited to India, will be taken into custody by the NIA upon his arrival. The US Secretary of State sanctioned his surrender to Indian authorities on February 11. Despite an emergency stay motion filed by Rana's counsel, the U.S. Supreme Court denied this petition on April 7, facilitating his extradition to India.

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, was previously convicted in the United States for aiding the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group, implicated in the 2008 Mumbai attacks that claimed over 174 lives. Although the Indian government sought his extradition for years, the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling paved the way for his transfer, representing a pivotal moment in the quest for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

