IYDF and Indian WCF Join Forces for Humanitarian Aid

New Delhi, Delhi, India – A pivotal alliance has been formed between the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and the India World Children's Fund (WCF). Guided by Mr. Huan Wei, the IYDF's Director of External Affairs, a delegation visited the WCF headquarters, receiving a warm welcome from Mr. Ravi Sharma.

The following day, comprehensive discussions were held between the parties about diversified humanitarian aid for children, culminating in the signing of a 'Regional Cooperation Memorandum.' Emphasizing previous successful collaborations, Ravi Sharma shared his hope for continued robust partnerships for future humanitarian efforts in the region.

Mr. Wei underscored India's rapid economic growth and the ensuing challenges such as educational resource disparities. The memorandum's execution marks a milestone, committing both organizations to jointly improve the living conditions and educational environments of children in the region.

