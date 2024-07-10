Left Menu

IYDF and Indian WCF Join Forces for Humanitarian Aid

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and the India World Children’s Fund (WCF) signed a regional cooperation memorandum to enhance humanitarian aid for children in India. Led by Mr. Huan Wei and Mr. Ravi Sharma, the organizations discussed partnerships and future projects to tackle disparities in education and improve living conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 17:52 IST
IYDF and Indian WCF Join Forces for Humanitarian Aid
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Delhi, India – A pivotal alliance has been formed between the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and the India World Children's Fund (WCF). Guided by Mr. Huan Wei, the IYDF's Director of External Affairs, a delegation visited the WCF headquarters, receiving a warm welcome from Mr. Ravi Sharma.

The following day, comprehensive discussions were held between the parties about diversified humanitarian aid for children, culminating in the signing of a 'Regional Cooperation Memorandum.' Emphasizing previous successful collaborations, Ravi Sharma shared his hope for continued robust partnerships for future humanitarian efforts in the region.

Mr. Wei underscored India's rapid economic growth and the ensuing challenges such as educational resource disparities. The memorandum's execution marks a milestone, committing both organizations to jointly improve the living conditions and educational environments of children in the region.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024