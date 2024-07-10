Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Gujarat HC Order on Adani Ports Land Recovery

The Supreme Court has stayed a Gujarat High Court order aimed at reclaiming land from Adani Ports in Mundra. Adani Ports challenged the order, claiming lawful possession for nearly 20 years. The court questioned the HC's decision, citing a potential breach of natural justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:02 IST
Adani Logo (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed an order issued by the Gujarat High Court, which mandated the recovery of lands allotted to Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd in Mundra, Gujarat. A bench, led by Justice BR Gavai and Justice KV Viswanathan, also served a notice to the Gujarat government to respond to the petition.

Adani Ports had moved an appeal challenging the Gujarat High Court's directive. The company sought an interim stay on the order, arguing that they have legally possessed the land for nearly 20 years without causing any harm to the public interest litigants for the past 13 years. Adani Ports emphasized that no prejudice would result if the contested order was stayed while their Special Leave Petition was under adjudication. The petition stated that the High Court's July 4, 2024, order was pronounced without due notice or the chance for the petitioners to present their case, deeming it illegal.

The High Court, on July 5, had instructed the Gujarat government to enforce a resumption of specific lands in question, which were allotted to Adani Ports in 2005. Adani Ports criticized the decision, claiming it breached principles of natural justice and questioning the rationale behind revoking land allotted two decades ago. The petitioner highlighted that substantial investments and industrial developments had been made on the property. They argued the High Court's directive to implement an administrative order extended beyond the Public Interest Litigation's scope. The Supreme Court's intervention temporarily halts the Gujarat HC order, pending further deliberations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

