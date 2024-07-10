Britain's Water Companies Face Scrutiny Amid Rising Bills and Pollution Crisis

Britain's embattled water companies are preparing for crucial regulatory decisions on Thursday that will determine permissible bill increases, amid public outrage over escalating costs and worsening pollution problems.

The anticipated decision will test the country's new Labour government, illustrating the challenges of managing the privatized water industry, particularly as Thames Water, the largest supplier, teeters on the brink of collapse. Repeated incidents of sewage discharge into rivers and seas have left Britain's waters increasingly dirty in recent years, putting pressure on the regulator Ofwat to take decisive action.

Ofwat will publish its initial decision on allowable charges for the 2025-2030 period, with Thames Water requesting a 44% increase, excluding inflation. Other providers have sought varying hikes, from Southern Water's 73% to Severn Trent's 36% and United Utilities' 25%.

