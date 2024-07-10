Jonas Vingegaard Triumphs in 11th Stage of Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard emerged victorious in the 11th stage of the Tour de France on Wednesday, completing a grueling 211-kilometer journey from Evaux les Bains to Le Lioran.

Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar crossed the finish line in second place, successfully retaining the prestigious yellow jersey as the overall leader.

This stage win marks a significant achievement for Vingegaard in one of the world's most challenging cycling competitions.

