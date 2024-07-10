Tragic Suicide Pact: Family of Four Found Dead in Gujarat

The tragic discovery of a family of four, including a couple and their son and daughter, was made roadside in Devbhumi Dwarka district, Gujarat, on Wednesday. Police suspect a suicide pact.

Ashok Dhuva, his wife Liluben, and their children Jignesh and Kinjal, appear to have consumed poison, as bottles of suspected poisonous liquid were found at the site, an official disclosed.

Bhanvad police sub-inspector MR Savseta confirmed that the adults were in their 40s, while the children were between 18-20 years old. The family had seemingly traveled 70 km on two-wheelers from their Jamnagar city home. Further investigations are continuing.

