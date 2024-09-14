Left Menu

ED Arrests Four in Rs 2.6 Crore Tamil Nadu Cyber Fraud Case

Updated: 14-09-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 14:54 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested four individuals from Pallipattu, Tamil Nadu, in connection with a Rs 2.6 crore cyber fraud. The accused, Tamilarasan Kuppan, 29, Prakash, 26, Aravindan I, 23, and Ajith, 28, were taken into custody on September 13.

The ED revealed that the suspects were involved in creating shell companies and opening bank accounts used to launder proceeds from the cyber scam. A Special Court in Bengaluru has granted the ED four days' custody of the accused. Additionally, the agency has frozen Rs 2.8 crore in a bank account of Cyberforest Technology Private Limited, a shell company.

Investigations initiated by the ED are based on various FIRs, including one registered by Jaipur Police. The victim in the Jaipur FIR was duped into transferring Rs 2.16 crore into accounts provided by the fraudsters under the guise of 'fund legalisation.' The ED's swift action has led to the freezing of Rs 2.8 crore, preventing further illicit transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

