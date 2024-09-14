India Champions Resilient Agricultural Systems at G20 Ministerial Meeting

India is dedicated to developing resilient agricultural systems and ensuring food security globally, as highlighted by Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Ram Nath Thakur.

The remarks were made during the G20 Agriculture Ministerial Meeting in Cuiabá, Brazil, from September 12-14, 2024. India emphasized the vital role of international trade in enhancing food security. Thakur noted that India's approach balances productivity with economic, social, and environmental sustainability, fostering farmer prosperity.

He also pointed to India's food security measures, including the world's largest food-based safety net programs. The minister highlighted the need for special treatment for developing countries to empower small and marginal fishers, enabling their effective participation in global trade.

The G20 discussions centered on agriculture and food systems sustainability, the role of family farmers, smallholders, indigenous communities, and sustainable fisheries. Thakur held bilateral meetings to strengthen agricultural ties and extended best wishes to South Africa for its upcoming G20 presidency, congratulating Brazil on its current leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)