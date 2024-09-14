Left Menu

India Champions Resilient Agricultural Systems at G20 Ministerial Meeting

Minister Ram Nath Thakur highlighted India's commitment to resilient agricultural systems, food security, and sustainability at the G20 Agriculture Ministerial Meeting in Brazil. He underscored the importance of international trade, special treatment for developing countries, and supportive policies for small fishers. Bilateral meetings and congratulatory messages were also shared.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 14:56 IST
India Champions Resilient Agricultural Systems at G20 Ministerial Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is dedicated to developing resilient agricultural systems and ensuring food security globally, as highlighted by Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Ram Nath Thakur.

The remarks were made during the G20 Agriculture Ministerial Meeting in Cuiabá, Brazil, from September 12-14, 2024. India emphasized the vital role of international trade in enhancing food security. Thakur noted that India's approach balances productivity with economic, social, and environmental sustainability, fostering farmer prosperity.

He also pointed to India's food security measures, including the world's largest food-based safety net programs. The minister highlighted the need for special treatment for developing countries to empower small and marginal fishers, enabling their effective participation in global trade.

The G20 discussions centered on agriculture and food systems sustainability, the role of family farmers, smallholders, indigenous communities, and sustainable fisheries. Thakur held bilateral meetings to strengthen agricultural ties and extended best wishes to South Africa for its upcoming G20 presidency, congratulating Brazil on its current leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024