Madhya Pradesh CM Slams Congress Chief Over Remark on Officials

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday sharply criticized state Congress chief Jitu Patwari for his contentious remarks regarding officials in Narmadapuram. Yadav labeled the comments as an affront to all state officers and insisted on an apology from Patwari. He noted, 'The rope is burnt but the twists remain, signifying old habits die hard.'

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Congress has been largely out of power in the state for nearly two decades, with a brief return that was deemed ineffective. He asserted that the language used by Congress leaders, particularly Patwari, was unacceptable and demeaning to the officers and employees of Narmadapuram. 'The officers and employees of Madhya Pradesh boast a unique reputation and work with dedication,' Yadav emphasized, expressing hope that Patwari would eventually apologize.

Further, Yadav underlined the government's support for its officials, who he said work with loyalty and diligence for the progress of all sections of society. 'The government stands by our officers and employees, and no one should question their integrity. They should continue their work fearlessly for the welfare of the people,' he said, reaffirming that the state government functions under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, on Friday, Patwari accused the Narmadapuram officials of paying money for securing their postings, a claim Yadav robustly dismissed.

(With inputs from agencies.)