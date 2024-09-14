Tripura Launches STAR-NCD Program to Combat Non-Communicable Diseases

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended a donation camp on the 43rd Foundation Day at Mahanam Agan in Banamalipur. He urged people to ensure blood units in banks remain full, especially during elections. 'The blood banks should not fall short during road accidents and diseases. There are 14 state government blood banks in Tripura,' he noted.

Saha pointed out that donating even 16 ml of blood can create surpluses and benefit the needy. 'Women require around 27 ml of blood. If more people donate, it would tremendously help,' he added.

Earlier today, the Government of Tripura launched the STAR-NCD program in collaboration with AIIMS, New Delhi, and the Centre for Chronic Disease Control. The initiative aims to improve the prevention, diagnosis, and management of Non-Communicable Diseases across the state. Chief Minister Saha emphasized Tripura's dedication to improving healthcare services, stating, 'The STAR-NCD program will reduce the impact of chronic diseases through advanced technologies and primary care.'

(With inputs from agencies.)