Left Menu

Tripura Launches STAR-NCD Program to Combat Non-Communicable Diseases

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasized the need for blood donations and launched the STAR-NCD program to battle chronic diseases. The initiative, in collaboration with AIIMS and CCDC, aims to improve diagnosis and management of NCDs in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 15:59 IST
Tripura Launches STAR-NCD Program to Combat Non-Communicable Diseases
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha at the foundation day of Mahaman Agan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended a donation camp on the 43rd Foundation Day at Mahanam Agan in Banamalipur. He urged people to ensure blood units in banks remain full, especially during elections. 'The blood banks should not fall short during road accidents and diseases. There are 14 state government blood banks in Tripura,' he noted.

Saha pointed out that donating even 16 ml of blood can create surpluses and benefit the needy. 'Women require around 27 ml of blood. If more people donate, it would tremendously help,' he added.

Earlier today, the Government of Tripura launched the STAR-NCD program in collaboration with AIIMS, New Delhi, and the Centre for Chronic Disease Control. The initiative aims to improve the prevention, diagnosis, and management of Non-Communicable Diseases across the state. Chief Minister Saha emphasized Tripura's dedication to improving healthcare services, stating, 'The STAR-NCD program will reduce the impact of chronic diseases through advanced technologies and primary care.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024