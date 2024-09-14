Madhya Pradesh Government Moves to Preserve Narmada's Sanctity: Ban on Meat, Liquor in Religious Towns

The Madhya Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has announced plans to ban liquor and meat shops in the state's religious towns as part of efforts to preserve the sanctity of the Narmada River. "We aim to maintain the sanctity and blessings of Maa Narmada," Yadav told ANI on Saturday. "This is not a one-day process; it is ongoing."

The Congress party welcomed the initiative, calling it a sacred idea. Congress leader Jitu Patwari stated, "If the CM has taken such a decision, it is a welcome move. He should first ban liquor in Ujjain, the most sacred town in the state."

In a meeting on Friday, Yadav reviewed ongoing efforts to keep the Narmada River clean and promote its development. He suggested using satellite imagery and drone technology for monitoring and emphasized the need for an 'Amarkantak Development Authority' focused on environmental protection. The CM also called for banning machine-based mining and promoting natural farming to prevent pollution.

Yadav highlighted the importance of integrated development involving various government departments, public participation, and the use of technology. Future plans include upgrading the Mamleshwar Temple with discussions involving the Central Government and ASI and promoting Parikrama paths for religious tourism. The initiative aims to protect cultural heritage while generating local employment and preserving biodiversity.

