Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Government Moves to Preserve Narmada's Sanctity: Ban on Meat, Liquor in Religious Towns

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a series of initiatives to preserve the Narmada River's sanctity, including bans on liquor and meat shops in religious towns. This announcement, welcomed by the Congress party, focuses on environmental protection, monitoring via technology, and community engagement for holistic river conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 16:24 IST
Madhya Pradesh Government Moves to Preserve Narmada's Sanctity: Ban on Meat, Liquor in Religious Towns
MP CM Mohan Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has announced plans to ban liquor and meat shops in the state's religious towns as part of efforts to preserve the sanctity of the Narmada River. "We aim to maintain the sanctity and blessings of Maa Narmada," Yadav told ANI on Saturday. "This is not a one-day process; it is ongoing."

The Congress party welcomed the initiative, calling it a sacred idea. Congress leader Jitu Patwari stated, "If the CM has taken such a decision, it is a welcome move. He should first ban liquor in Ujjain, the most sacred town in the state."

In a meeting on Friday, Yadav reviewed ongoing efforts to keep the Narmada River clean and promote its development. He suggested using satellite imagery and drone technology for monitoring and emphasized the need for an 'Amarkantak Development Authority' focused on environmental protection. The CM also called for banning machine-based mining and promoting natural farming to prevent pollution.

Yadav highlighted the importance of integrated development involving various government departments, public participation, and the use of technology. Future plans include upgrading the Mamleshwar Temple with discussions involving the Central Government and ASI and promoting Parikrama paths for religious tourism. The initiative aims to protect cultural heritage while generating local employment and preserving biodiversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024