KTR Criticizes Revanth Reddy's Leadership, Questions Congress Government’s Efficiency

BRS Working President and MLA Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) has launched a sharp critique of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing his government of inefficiency. In a media address at the residence of BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, KTR denounced the Congress government's performance over the past nine months.

KTR expressed his dissatisfaction with the Congress's promises, particularly Revanth Reddy's commitment to transforming the lives of Telangana's citizens within 100 days through the party's six guarantees. 'He [Revanth Reddy] pledged to change the lives of the people in 100 days with the six guarantees. Thus, the Congress government has earned the reputation of deceiving the people in record time,' KTR stated. He accused Revanth Reddy of diverting attention from real issues by using inappropriate language, citing an incident where Reddy allegedly placed Congress scarves on 10 BRS MLAs.

KTR further highlighted that Congress claimed 10 MLAs had defected from BRS and predicted more defections. Following the High Court's verdict on the issue, KTR said Congress was engaging in new theatrics. He praised Kaushik Reddy and Vivekanand for initiating the first disqualification petition against the defected MLAs and thanked the High Court for its decision, which he said bolsters democracy. KTR also challenged the defected MLAs to resign and recontest elections.

Taking another shot at Revanth Reddy, KTR recalled Reddy's earlier statement urging people to stone defected MLAs, emphasizing that no one from his party has spoken in such a low manner. KTR criticized the appointment of defected MLA Arekapudi Gandhi as the Public Accounts Committee Chairman, calling it a 'new drama.' He questioned Gandhi's party allegiance and condemned a recent attack on an MLA's house, questioning the responsibility of the Home Minister and the Chief Minister.

Expressing frustration over the law and order situation, KTR accused the Chief Minister of inefficiency and questioned the loyalty of the defected MLAs. He accused Revanth Reddy of initiating a dangerous tradition that could backfire. KTR also vowed action against police officials who accompanied Gandhi during the attack and reaffirmed BRS's commitment to questioning the Congress government on its six guarantees, regardless of the challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)