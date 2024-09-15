Left Menu

Adani Group Secures Major Energy Supply Project in Maharashtra

The Adani group has won a 6,600 MW power supply bid to Maharashtra, including 5,000 MW of solar and 1,600 MW of thermal power. The project features substantial cost savings and addresses future power needs. Supplies will begin in 48 months, adhering to a long-term agreement with the state's power distribution company.

The Adani group has emerged victorious in a highly competitive tender to supply 6,600 MW of energy, a mix of renewable and thermal power, to Maharashtra. The group defeated rivals JSW Energy and Torrent Power with a bid of Rs 4.08 per unit, securing a contract significantly below the current procurement costs.

According to informed sources, Adani Power's 25-year agreement will provide Maharashtra with 1,496 MW of thermal power and 5,000 MW of solar energy. The renewable energy will be sourced from Adani Green Energy Ltd's Khavda park in Gujarat and will be delivered at a fixed rate, while thermal power costs will fluctuate with coal prices.

Adani's successful bid not only meets a critical future demand but also contributes to Maharashtra's goal of increasing solar power usage to 32% by 2028. This comes at a time when the state's peak electricity demand is projected to significantly rise. The strategic partnership promises a boost to both renewable and conventional power infrastructure, driving efficiencies of scale.

