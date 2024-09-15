VP Dhankhar Inaugurates Samvidhan Mandir, Remembers Landmark Moments of Social Justice

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar virtually inaugurated the Samvidhan Mandir across 433 Industrial Training Institutes in Maharashtra from the Elphinstone Technical High School and Junior College in Mumbai.

In his address, Dhankhar highlighted his role during the 1990 implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations and the posthumous Bharat Ratna award to Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar on March 31, 1990. He emphasized the lasting impact of Ambedkar's work on social justice, noting that justice was served, although late.

Dhankhar also noted that both Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi did not act on the Mandal Commission report for ten years after its release. Later, he, along with Sudesh Dhankhar, planted saplings at Ramdeobaba University in Nagpur in memory of their mothers, Kesari Devi and Bhagwati Devi.

