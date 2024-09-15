Left Menu

VP Dhankhar Inaugurates Samvidhan Mandir, Remembers Landmark Moments of Social Justice

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar virtually inaugurated Samvidhan Mandir at 433 Industrial Training Institutes in Maharashtra. Addressing the event, he recalled his involvement in the implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations and the posthumous awarding of the Bharat Ratna to Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar in 1990.

15-09-2024
Image Credit: ANI
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar virtually inaugurated the Samvidhan Mandir across 433 Industrial Training Institutes in Maharashtra from the Elphinstone Technical High School and Junior College in Mumbai.

In his address, Dhankhar highlighted his role during the 1990 implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations and the posthumous Bharat Ratna award to Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar on March 31, 1990. He emphasized the lasting impact of Ambedkar's work on social justice, noting that justice was served, although late.

Dhankhar also noted that both Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi did not act on the Mandal Commission report for ten years after its release. Later, he, along with Sudesh Dhankhar, planted saplings at Ramdeobaba University in Nagpur in memory of their mothers, Kesari Devi and Bhagwati Devi.

