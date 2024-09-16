Empowering Ex-Servicemen: A Landmark MoU Signed Between The Art of Living and MoD

A groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi between The Art of Living and the Director General Resettlement, Ex-Servicemen Department, Ministry of Defence, Government of India. The signing event, graced by the presence of the world-renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, marks a significant step toward empowering Ex-Servicemen.

This collaboration focuses on creating self-employment opportunities and enhancing community services, particularly through the development of model villages. Ex-Servicemen and local communities will engage in leadership training and awareness programs designed to promote growth and resilience, aligning with the goals of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's vision will guide the initiative, which aims to build a team of trained leaders and entrepreneurs from both the Ex-Servicemen and local populations. By inspiring and engaging local youth, the initiative hopes to foster a spirit of service and leadership, creating sustainable livelihoods and paving the way for a stronger, more self-reliant rural India.

