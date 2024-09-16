Left Menu

Bajaj Housing Finance Debuts Strongly with 136% Premium

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd shares made an impressive market debut, soaring nearly 136% above the issue price of Rs 70. Listed at Rs 150 on BSE and NSE, the shares settled at around Rs 165. The firm's IPO received overwhelming demand, reflecting strong investor confidence in the housing finance sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:53 IST
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd shares have made a striking entry into the market, closing the day with a substantial 136% premium over the issue price of Rs 70.

Initially listed at Rs 150 on the BSE and NSE, the stock soared to Rs 164.99 on BSE, and Rs 165 on NSE, hitting its upper circuit limits. Both exchanges saw remarkable trading volumes, with 608.99 lakh shares exchanged on BSE and 6,367.27 lakh on NSE.

The company's market valuation reached Rs 1,37,406.09 crore, further bolstered by overwhelming demand seen during its Rs 6,560-crore IPO, which received 63.60 times subscription. The IPO's proceeds aim to augment the capital base. Senior VP Prashanth Tapse emphasized the robust reputation of the Bajaj brand in generating investor returns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

