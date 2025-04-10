UK Shares Surge as Global Markets React to Trump's Tariff Reversal

UK shares experienced a sharp increase on Thursday, as markets responded positively to U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a 90-day suspension on many tariffs. This move provided much-needed relief to investors after recent market fluctuations.

As of 1015 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index had risen by 4.5%, marking the largest single-day rise since November 2020. The midcap FTSE 250 also showed a 4.7% increase, its most significant leap since March 2022. Trump's decision to suspend tariffs came just hours after their enforcement, which shook global markets.

In a continued shift, Trump raised tariffs on Chinese imports to 125% from 104%, escalating the U.S.-China trade conflict. Meanwhile, the European Union announced a 90-day pause on its countermeasures. Financial and industrial metal sectors saw substantial gains, but food retailers like Tesco struggled in the competitive market.

(With inputs from agencies.)