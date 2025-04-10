BSH's Winning Formula: Localisation and Premium Appliances Boost Growth in India

BSH Home Appliances has marked significant growth in the Indian market in 2024, leveraging a strategy centered on increased localisation and premium offerings. The company plans to boost localisation efforts up to 75% by the end of 2025, according to its global executives.

BSH's Indian operations, under the brands Bosch, Siemens, and Gaggenau, have seen a surge in demand, particularly for built-in appliances and high-capacity solutions. The dishwasher category notably propelled this growth, as Indian consumers increasingly prioritize convenience and efficiency.

Investment expansions at BSH's Chennai manufacturing plant support its 'Make in India' initiative. This strategic move is complemented by enhanced brand presence in emerging cities, ultimately solidifying BSH's market footing in India and contributing to an impressive turnover increase, reaching 15.3 billion euros in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)