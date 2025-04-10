Left Menu

BSH's Winning Formula: Localisation and Premium Appliances Boost Growth in India

BSH Home Appliances reported significant growth in India in 2024, driven by consumer preferences for premium appliances and increased localisation. The local subsidiary achieved strong sales momentum, with significant contributions from the dishwasher segment. BSH aims for 75% localisation by 2025, enhancing market penetration in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:23 IST
BSH's Winning Formula: Localisation and Premium Appliances Boost Growth in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BSH Home Appliances has marked significant growth in the Indian market in 2024, leveraging a strategy centered on increased localisation and premium offerings. The company plans to boost localisation efforts up to 75% by the end of 2025, according to its global executives.

BSH's Indian operations, under the brands Bosch, Siemens, and Gaggenau, have seen a surge in demand, particularly for built-in appliances and high-capacity solutions. The dishwasher category notably propelled this growth, as Indian consumers increasingly prioritize convenience and efficiency.

Investment expansions at BSH's Chennai manufacturing plant support its 'Make in India' initiative. This strategic move is complemented by enhanced brand presence in emerging cities, ultimately solidifying BSH's market footing in India and contributing to an impressive turnover increase, reaching 15.3 billion euros in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025