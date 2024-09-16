Left Menu

Central Europe Flooding Disrupts Industries and Lives

Severe flooding across central Europe has caused significant disruptions, with factories and stores shutting down from Poland to Romania. The catastrophe has claimed at least 10 lives and forced thousands to evacuate. Key industrial operations have halted, affecting regional energy supplies and production capabilities.

Severe flooding across central Europe has forced numerous factories and stores to shut down, claiming at least 10 lives and compelling tens of thousands to evacuate. The deluge has submerged towns from Poland to Romania, causing extensive damage.

In Ostrava, an industrial hub in the northeast Czech Republic, the BorsodChem chemical plant ceased operations. Meanwhile, the OKK Koksovny coking plant is maintaining minimal operation of its coking batteries using coking gas due to rising water levels and power outages.

Czech soft drinks maker Kofola CeskoSlovensko is grappling with water removal from its Krnov facilities, with uncertainty surrounding the length of the operational outage. Flooding has severely impacted border areas between the Czech Republic and Poland, collapsing bridges and destroying homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

