Spy Games: Romanian Man Arrested Over DHL Warehouse Fire Linked to Russian Sabotage

A Romanian man was arrested in London for involvement in a DHL warehouse fire linked to Russian sabotage. Investigations are ongoing to determine connections with other European incidents, with allegations of Russian manipulation. The Kremlin denies involvement, citing Russophobia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A Romanian national has been detained in London for allegedly aiding a foreign spy service in connection with a DHL warehouse fire last year. London's counter-terrorism police are investigating potential links to similar fires across Europe, reportedly linked to Russian interference.

Security sources claim Russia is behind a sabotage campaign affecting courier depots in Germany and Poland, using homemade explosives hidden in cosmetics and toys. MI5's chief accused Russia's GRU of attempting to create chaos in Europe, a charge Russia vehemently denies, labeling it as Russophobia.

The 38-year-old Romanian was apprehended at Stansted Airport and remains on police bail. Meanwhile, recent cases involve UK and Bulgarian nationals admitting to espionage acts related to Russian interests, underlining heightened vigilance against foreign threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

