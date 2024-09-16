Deadly Shooting Mars Detroit Lions Tailgating Event
One person was killed and another critically injured in a shooting at a Detroit Lions tailgating event in Eastern Market. The incident occurred following a fight after the Lions lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Authorities arrested the suspected shooter and recovered two firearms.
One person died and another was critically injured in a shooting at a popular Detroit Lions tailgating location after the team's game, police said.
A fight broke out around 4:30 pm Sunday in Eastern Market, a destination for Detroit fans, police Chief James White said. The Lions lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
The fight escalated when one person pulled out a gun and fired at least two rounds. Police officers already in the area responded to the shooting, arrested the suspected shooter and recovered two handguns, White said.
"Tailgating, drinking and guns, they don't mix," White told reporters Sunday.
He described the person killed as a Detroit man in his 40s and the injured person was another Detroit man in his 20s.
Charges were pending for the suspected shooter, a man from suburban Oak Park.
(With inputs from agencies.)
