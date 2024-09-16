Left Menu

Deadly Shooting Mars Detroit Lions Tailgating Event

One person was killed and another critically injured in a shooting at a Detroit Lions tailgating event in Eastern Market. The incident occurred following a fight after the Lions lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Authorities arrested the suspected shooter and recovered two firearms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Detroit | Updated: 16-09-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 19:38 IST
Deadly Shooting Mars Detroit Lions Tailgating Event
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

One person died and another was critically injured in a shooting at a popular Detroit Lions tailgating location after the team's game, police said.

A fight broke out around 4:30 pm Sunday in Eastern Market, a destination for Detroit fans, police Chief James White said. The Lions lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

The fight escalated when one person pulled out a gun and fired at least two rounds. Police officers already in the area responded to the shooting, arrested the suspected shooter and recovered two handguns, White said.

"Tailgating, drinking and guns, they don't mix," White told reporters Sunday.

He described the person killed as a Detroit man in his 40s and the injured person was another Detroit man in his 20s.

Charges were pending for the suspected shooter, a man from suburban Oak Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024