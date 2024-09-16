Left Menu

AGS Transact Technologies Implements Cutting-Edge Security Upgrades for ATM Network

AGS Transact Technologies Limited has begun implementing advanced security upgrades from European provider GMV. This move is part of the company's strategy to enhance the security of over 26,000 ATMs in its network, aligning with regulatory guidelines and ensuring secure financial transactions.

Omni-channel payment solutions firm AGS Transact Technologies Limited announced on Monday that it has started implementing the latest security upgrades released by European advanced technology solutions provider GMV.

This security enhancement aligns with the company's commitment to proactively meet regulatory guidelines, which mandate stringent security protocols for ATMs, AGS Transact Technologies revealed in a regulatory filing.

The move aims to bolster security measures across more than 26,000 ATMs in its network, ensuring that the company's customers benefit from secure and innovative payment solutions, the company added.

These upgrades are part of AGS Transact's ongoing strategy to stay ahead of potential threats in the rapidly evolving digital and payment landscape, guaranteeing safe and reliable financial transactions for its customers.

AGS Transact highlighted that GMV's solutions are crafted to address the escalating challenges within the financial sector. The company has integrated several new features from the advanced technology solutions provider to specifically enhance ATM security and operational efficiency.

The initial partnership with GMV, established in 2017, allowed AGS Transact to leverage advanced security solutions to shield its ATM infrastructure from evolving threats, according to the company.

As of June 30, 2024, AGS Transact Technologies had a total installed base of over 73,000 ATMs and CRMs, the company stated.

