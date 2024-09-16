Himachal Pradesh to Lead with Innovative Horticulture Policy

Himachal Pradesh is poised to become the first state in India to establish its own Horticulture Policy to increase produce and transform the area into the nation's fruit bowl, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Monday.

During a review of the HP Shiva Project, Sukhu revealed that the Rs 1,292 crore initiative will span 6,000 hectares across seven districts. The project will involve the planting of guava, citrus fruits, pomegranates, dragon fruit, blueberries, and jackfruits in two phases.

The chief minister emphasized the inclusion of small and marginal farmers to boost their economies. A total of 60 lakh fruit saplings will be planted by 2028, aiming to produce 1.30 lakh metric tonnes of fruit valued at Rs 230 crore annually by 2032. The initiative is expected to create employment for 82,500 people.

(With inputs from agencies.)