Vice President Calls for Immediate Action Against Subtle Gender Discrimination

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday emphasized the urgent need to combat subtle gender discrimination, calling on men to adjust their mindset before it is too late.

Speaking at the News 18 She Shakti Conclave 2024, Dhankhar condemned the recent rape and murder of a female trainee doctor in Kolkata, criticizing dismissive remarks that downplayed the severity of the incident as a 'symptomatic malaise' and urged society to stand firm against such barbarity.

He highlighted that more women in governance—enabled by the women's reservation law—would lead to less disruption in legislative bodies. He asserted that overt gender inequality can be fought, but subtle discrimination requires a hard-hitting response.

