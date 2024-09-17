Massive Houston LNG Pipeline Fire Prompts Evacuations and Outages
A huge fire from a liquified natural gas pipeline erupted in suburban Houston, causing evacuations and power outages. The fire, stemming from a 20-inch pipeline operated by Energy Transfer, will need to burn itself out. No injuries are reported, but homes and businesses have been affected, and investigations are underway.
A massive fire involving a liquified natural gas pipeline erupted in suburban Houston on Monday, forcing first responders to evacuate locals and prevent further damage.
The blaze, stemming from a 20-inch pipeline under Energy Transfer, will have to burn itself out, as the gas flow has been halted.
The explosion, which occurred around 9:55 am, rattled homes and businesses in Deer Park and La Porte, creating a plume of smoke visible for miles. Investigations are ongoing, with no injuries reported.
