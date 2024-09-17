Massive Houston LNG Pipeline Fire Prompts Evacuations and Outages

A massive fire involving a liquified natural gas pipeline erupted in suburban Houston on Monday, forcing first responders to evacuate locals and prevent further damage.

The blaze, stemming from a 20-inch pipeline under Energy Transfer, will have to burn itself out, as the gas flow has been halted.

The explosion, which occurred around 9:55 am, rattled homes and businesses in Deer Park and La Porte, creating a plume of smoke visible for miles. Investigations are ongoing, with no injuries reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)