Massive Houston LNG Pipeline Fire Prompts Evacuations and Outages

A huge fire from a liquified natural gas pipeline erupted in suburban Houston, causing evacuations and power outages. The fire, stemming from a 20-inch pipeline operated by Energy Transfer, will need to burn itself out. No injuries are reported, but homes and businesses have been affected, and investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Laporte | Updated: 17-09-2024 00:49 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 00:49 IST
A massive fire involving a liquified natural gas pipeline erupted in suburban Houston on Monday, forcing first responders to evacuate locals and prevent further damage.

The blaze, stemming from a 20-inch pipeline under Energy Transfer, will have to burn itself out, as the gas flow has been halted.

The explosion, which occurred around 9:55 am, rattled homes and businesses in Deer Park and La Porte, creating a plume of smoke visible for miles. Investigations are ongoing, with no injuries reported.

