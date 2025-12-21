Silent Cries Amplified: Unmasking the Serial Predator in Mumbai
A deaf and mute woman's 16-year-old sexual assault complaint has unraveled a serial predator in Mumbai. Her disclosure following another victim's suicide attempt led to the arrest of Mahesh Pawar. The investigation revealed his disturbing history of drugging, assaulting, and blackmailing women from the speech and hearing-impaired community.
In a harrowing revelation, a 16-year-old complaint by a deaf and mute woman has exposed a serial predator with a sinister history of abuse in Mumbai. Triggered by another victim's suicide attempt, the woman came forward, leading to the arrest of Mahesh Pawar.
The survivor, with assistance from activists and a sign language interpreter, detailed to police how Pawar drugged and raped her as a minor, later blackmailing her with a videotape of the assault. Her courageous disclosure has highlighted a grim pattern of exploitation within the community of speech and hearing-impaired individuals.
The investigation has so far identified seven victims, though police suspect the number may exceed 24 as more women muster the strength to speak out. The case underscores the urgent need for safeguarding vulnerable communities and the pivotal role of support networks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
