Left Menu

Silent Cries Amplified: Unmasking the Serial Predator in Mumbai

A deaf and mute woman's 16-year-old sexual assault complaint has unraveled a serial predator in Mumbai. Her disclosure following another victim's suicide attempt led to the arrest of Mahesh Pawar. The investigation revealed his disturbing history of drugging, assaulting, and blackmailing women from the speech and hearing-impaired community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 10:17 IST
Silent Cries Amplified: Unmasking the Serial Predator in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing revelation, a 16-year-old complaint by a deaf and mute woman has exposed a serial predator with a sinister history of abuse in Mumbai. Triggered by another victim's suicide attempt, the woman came forward, leading to the arrest of Mahesh Pawar.

The survivor, with assistance from activists and a sign language interpreter, detailed to police how Pawar drugged and raped her as a minor, later blackmailing her with a videotape of the assault. Her courageous disclosure has highlighted a grim pattern of exploitation within the community of speech and hearing-impaired individuals.

The investigation has so far identified seven victims, though police suspect the number may exceed 24 as more women muster the strength to speak out. The case underscores the urgent need for safeguarding vulnerable communities and the pivotal role of support networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025