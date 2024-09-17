Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Maharashtra Extend Warm Birthday Wishes to PM Modi

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday. In a post on X, Patel called Modi 'the most popular politician in the world' and commended his visionary leadership and dedication to India's development.

Patel highlighted Modi's journey from Gujarat Chief Minister to Indian Prime Minister, praising his impeccable public service and commitment to national interests. He noted Modi's ability to turn challenges into opportunities as an endless source of inspiration, emphasizing Modi's efforts to preserve Indian culture and heritage while driving rapid development.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also extended his birthday wishes, wishing Modi good health and a long life. Shinde lauded Modi's leadership in steering India towards becoming an economic superpower and expressed Maharashtra's dedication to contributing towards Modi's vision of a $5 trillion economy by 2047. Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha on Tuesday to lay the foundation stone for new projects and interact with beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban.

(With inputs from agencies.)