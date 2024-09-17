Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations Amidst Political Controversy
People in Mumbai celebrated Ganpati Visarjan, marking the end of Ganesh Chaturthi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi commented on the parallels between British rule and the Congress's stance on Ganesh Puja, a backdrop to his attendance at Chief Justice DY Chandrachud's Ganesh Puja.
People in Mumbai participated in Ganpati Visarjan on Tuesday, concluding the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi compared British rule to the Congress party, stating that those aiming to 'divide and rule' have issues with Ganesh Puja. Speaking at an event in Bhubaneswar, Modi claimed the British were troubled by Ganesh Utsav and suggested that similar sentiments now come from power-hungry groups, including people linked to Congress.
This statement follows recent controversy after Modi attended a Ganesh Puja at Chief Justice DY Chandrachud's residence. He emphasized the historical significance of Ganesh Utsav in India's independence and accused the British—and now Congress—of being irked by the festival. Modi added that Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated for Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence, with elaborate decorations and vibrant processions.
