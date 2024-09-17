Left Menu

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations Amidst Political Controversy

People in Mumbai celebrated Ganpati Visarjan, marking the end of Ganesh Chaturthi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi commented on the parallels between British rule and the Congress's stance on Ganesh Puja, a backdrop to his attendance at Chief Justice DY Chandrachud's Ganesh Puja.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:06 IST
Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations Amidst Political Controversy
People take part in Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

People in Mumbai participated in Ganpati Visarjan on Tuesday, concluding the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi compared British rule to the Congress party, stating that those aiming to 'divide and rule' have issues with Ganesh Puja. Speaking at an event in Bhubaneswar, Modi claimed the British were troubled by Ganesh Utsav and suggested that similar sentiments now come from power-hungry groups, including people linked to Congress.

This statement follows recent controversy after Modi attended a Ganesh Puja at Chief Justice DY Chandrachud's residence. He emphasized the historical significance of Ganesh Utsav in India's independence and accused the British—and now Congress—of being irked by the festival. Modi added that Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated for Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence, with elaborate decorations and vibrant processions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024