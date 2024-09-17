Left Menu

MHA Opens Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars to Public in Manipur

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has launched an initiative to offer affordable commodities to Manipur residents. By opening 37 Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars, including a newly inaugurated outlet at Imphal International Airport, civilians can now access discounted, high-quality products, easing their daily expenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:18 IST
MHA Opens Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars to Public in Manipur
Kendriya police kalyan bhandar in Manipur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable development aimed at community welfare, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has launched a program to offer affordable commodities to the residents of Manipur. As part of this initiative, 37 Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars (KPKBs), including 21 existing outlets and 16 newly established ones, are now open to the local public.

One of the significant openings is the Subsidiary Bhandar under the CISF at Imphal International Airport, inaugurated on September 17, 2024, by Hari Om Gandhi, DIG (AP E&NES) CISF. The event was attended by KSH Shivakanta Singh, IPS Superintendent of Police, Imphal-West, and Chipemmi Keishing, Airport Director. This canteen is now accessible to Manipur's civilian population.

Previously, the CISF Subsidiary Bhandar was exclusive to Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state police personnel, who enjoyed a 50% GST concession on their purchases. Although this GST benefit remains exclusive to CAPFs and police personnel, local civilians can now purchase high-quality products at discounted rates to ease their daily costs.

By making the canteen available to the public, the CISF is playing a crucial role in the welfare of local residents, providing them with essential goods at reasonable prices. This initiative underscores the Government of India's commitment to the welfare and upliftment of the local population in Manipur, integrating welfare measures into the daily lives of its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024