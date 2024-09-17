MHA Opens Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars to Public in Manipur

In a notable development aimed at community welfare, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has launched a program to offer affordable commodities to the residents of Manipur. As part of this initiative, 37 Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars (KPKBs), including 21 existing outlets and 16 newly established ones, are now open to the local public.

One of the significant openings is the Subsidiary Bhandar under the CISF at Imphal International Airport, inaugurated on September 17, 2024, by Hari Om Gandhi, DIG (AP E&NES) CISF. The event was attended by KSH Shivakanta Singh, IPS Superintendent of Police, Imphal-West, and Chipemmi Keishing, Airport Director. This canteen is now accessible to Manipur's civilian population.

Previously, the CISF Subsidiary Bhandar was exclusive to Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state police personnel, who enjoyed a 50% GST concession on their purchases. Although this GST benefit remains exclusive to CAPFs and police personnel, local civilians can now purchase high-quality products at discounted rates to ease their daily costs.

By making the canteen available to the public, the CISF is playing a crucial role in the welfare of local residents, providing them with essential goods at reasonable prices. This initiative underscores the Government of India's commitment to the welfare and upliftment of the local population in Manipur, integrating welfare measures into the daily lives of its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)