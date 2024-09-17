Elderly Citizens Reunited with Families Thanks to Google Search

In a remarkable turn of events, two senior citizens who had gone missing in Maharashtra were successfully reunited with their families. This heartwarming reunion was orchestrated by Jeevan Anand Sanstha, an NGO dedicated to aiding underprivileged individuals.

Mavjibhai Vaghri, a 70-year-old suffering from a mental ailment, had gone missing from Vadodara in Gujarat. On September 14, he was located in Nallasopara, Palghar district, and taken to an ashram. Volunteers from the NGO utilized Google search to contact the local police in Vaghri's area, aiding in tracing his family. He was joyfully reunited with them on September 15.

Similarly, the NGO traced Padi Goma Bhukre, a 70-year-old tribal woman from Panvel. After accidentally boarding a bus to Mumbai and suffering an injury, she was taken to the NGO's ashram. Google search facilitated contact with her village sarpanch, leading to her family's notification and subsequent reunion. The identification of both individuals was assisted by WhatsApp photo circulation.

