Left Menu

Elderly Citizens Reunited with Families Thanks to Google Search

Two missing senior citizens in Maharashtra were reunited with their families by the NGO Jeevan Anand Sanstha. Using Google search, the NGO located the families of Mavjibhai Vaghri and Padi Goma Bhukre, who were missing from Gujarat and Navi Mumbai. Their identification was aided by WhatsApp photos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:07 IST
Elderly Citizens Reunited with Families Thanks to Google Search
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable turn of events, two senior citizens who had gone missing in Maharashtra were successfully reunited with their families. This heartwarming reunion was orchestrated by Jeevan Anand Sanstha, an NGO dedicated to aiding underprivileged individuals.

Mavjibhai Vaghri, a 70-year-old suffering from a mental ailment, had gone missing from Vadodara in Gujarat. On September 14, he was located in Nallasopara, Palghar district, and taken to an ashram. Volunteers from the NGO utilized Google search to contact the local police in Vaghri's area, aiding in tracing his family. He was joyfully reunited with them on September 15.

Similarly, the NGO traced Padi Goma Bhukre, a 70-year-old tribal woman from Panvel. After accidentally boarding a bus to Mumbai and suffering an injury, she was taken to the NGO's ashram. Google search facilitated contact with her village sarpanch, leading to her family's notification and subsequent reunion. The identification of both individuals was assisted by WhatsApp photo circulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024