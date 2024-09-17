Left Menu

Five Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended in South Salmara Mankachar

Assam Police and BSF intercepted an auto carrying five illegal Bangladeshi nationals in South Salmara Mankachar. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the infiltration was aided by an Indian national. The apprehended individuals are being pushed back to Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:14 IST
Five Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended in South Salmara Mankachar
Assam Police, BSF apprehends 5 Bangladeshi nationals in Mankachar (Photo/X: @himantabiswa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint operation, Assam Police and the Border Security Forces (BSF) apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma disclosed the interception in a post on X, revealing that the infiltrators were intercepted in an auto.

Upon investigation, it was found that the infiltrators had crossed from Sherpur, aided by an Indian national named Pappan. 'Necessary measures for pushing back the individuals are being undertaken, and we are working to unearth this nexus,' Sarma wrote on X. The captured infiltrators have been identified as Akash Ali, Safikul Mandal, Sabina Akter, Pinki Akter, and the auto driver Akhirul Islam.

This arrest follows a series of similar interceptions. Earlier this month, Assam Police apprehended and repatriated several Bangladeshi nationals, including three individuals on September 12, Toyu Shaikh on September 11, and Shahadat Hussain and Priyanka Gain on September 9. Reports state that security forces have apprehended 26 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators from different parts of Assam in the current month alone. The arrested individuals were subsequently pushed back to their origin country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024