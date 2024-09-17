Five Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended in South Salmara Mankachar

In a joint operation, Assam Police and the Border Security Forces (BSF) apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma disclosed the interception in a post on X, revealing that the infiltrators were intercepted in an auto.

Upon investigation, it was found that the infiltrators had crossed from Sherpur, aided by an Indian national named Pappan. 'Necessary measures for pushing back the individuals are being undertaken, and we are working to unearth this nexus,' Sarma wrote on X. The captured infiltrators have been identified as Akash Ali, Safikul Mandal, Sabina Akter, Pinki Akter, and the auto driver Akhirul Islam.

This arrest follows a series of similar interceptions. Earlier this month, Assam Police apprehended and repatriated several Bangladeshi nationals, including three individuals on September 12, Toyu Shaikh on September 11, and Shahadat Hussain and Priyanka Gain on September 9. Reports state that security forces have apprehended 26 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators from different parts of Assam in the current month alone. The arrested individuals were subsequently pushed back to their origin country.

(With inputs from agencies.)