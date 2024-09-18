BJP Highlights Modi's Milestones on Birthday, 100 Days in Office

In a dual celebration, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday highlighted a 'divine coincidence' as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday dovetailed with his 100 days in office for a third consecutive term. Speaking before media, Chugh asserted that these hundred days have unlocked numerous new opportunities for the nation's populace, showcasing Modi's consistent adherence to the 'nation first' ethos over the past decade.

Marking this milestone as significant towards actualizing 'Viksit Bharat 2047', Chugh acclaimed Modi's robust, future-oriented groundwork for the nation, which included landmark decisions and dynamic leadership. He lauded the prime minister's 'visionary' perspective that persistently fuels India's 'growth and prosperity'.

'The Modi government's steadfast commitment to national development, infrastructure enhancement, agricultural initiatives, and social welfare has stimulated an era of unmatched growth,' he commended. Chugh further appreciated Modi's pledge to a self-reliant India, spotlighting the recent hike in Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Kharif crops and elimination of Minimum Export Price (MEP) on onions and basmati rice as steps to boost agricultural exports and farmers' incomes. He also pointed to disbursements under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi as significant to boosting rural incomes.

Chugh underscored the importance of Modi's government in infrastructure development, agricultural advancement, and social reforms. Large-scale infrastructures like village connectivity, Rs1.45 lakh crore earmarked for defense procurements, and progressive agricultural measures denote transformative policies. He praised the induction of INS Vikrant and advancements in the social sector, revealing significant progress in defense capabilities and welfare schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat for healthcare.

Chugh further pointed out the government's Rs2 lakh crore initiative focused on employment generation and skill development, which targets benefiting 41 million youth through internships, vocational training, and job opportunities in technology and industry sectors. Additionally, he highlighted reforms in the legal system, space, and technology, mentioning new laws to replace colonial-era legislation and the establishment of a Rs1,000 crore fund to propel space start-ups, marking India's ascent in global space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)