Kremlin Denies Increased Radiation Reports Following Norwegian Findings

The Kremlin denied reports of elevated radiation levels after Norway detected increased radioactive caesium near the Arctic border. The Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority found low levels at two locations but assured there was no risk to human health or the environment. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed no alerts were issued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:06 IST
The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed reports of heightened radiation levels in the atmosphere, following Norwegian findings of elevated radioactive caesium near the Arctic border with Russia.

The Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (DSA) reported on Tuesday that it had measured 'very low' levels of radioactive caesium (Cs-137) at Svanhovd and Viksjoefjell, but stated that these posed no threat to human health or the environment. Elevated readings were recorded at Svanhovd between Sept. 9-16, and at Viksjoefjell from Sept. 5-12.

Responding to the statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: 'There were no warnings from our relevant services about an increased level of certain isotopes in the atmosphere, there were no warnings about threats to human health either, so I have nothing to say here.'

