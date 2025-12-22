Kremlin Denies US Claims on Putin's Ambitions
The Kremlin has denied US intelligence claims that President Vladimir Putin intends to seize all of Ukraine and parts of Europe. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected the intelligence conclusions as incorrect, asserting that Putin has no ambitions beyond Ukraine. The Russian president emphasizes perceived NATO threats instead.
The Kremlin has dismissed recent US intelligence reports suggesting that President Vladimir Putin aims to capture the entirety of Ukraine and reclaim parts of Europe, labeling these conclusions as inaccurate.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded to the reports, which were sourced anonymously by Reuters, stating that Moscow remains skeptical of their reliability and maintains that Russian ambitions are not as portrayed by US intelligence.
The Russian government has consistently articulated concerns about NATO's expansion rather than expressing any intent to re-establish the former Soviet Union or engage in conflict with Europe, according to statements made by Putin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- Putin
- Ukraine
- US intelligence
- Russia
- NATO
- Europe
- Soviet Union
- Dmitry Peskov
- Reuters
ALSO READ
Russia's Gas Pivot to China: A New Energy Landscape
European Markets Tread Cautiously Amidst Tech and Commodity Gains
Mysterious Assassinations: Targeting Russia's Military Elite
Russia Claims Capture of Vilcha Amid Eastern Ukraine Conflict
Assassinations of Russian Military Figures Escalate Amid Ongoing Conflict