The Kremlin has dismissed recent US intelligence reports suggesting that President Vladimir Putin aims to capture the entirety of Ukraine and reclaim parts of Europe, labeling these conclusions as inaccurate.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded to the reports, which were sourced anonymously by Reuters, stating that Moscow remains skeptical of their reliability and maintains that Russian ambitions are not as portrayed by US intelligence.

The Russian government has consistently articulated concerns about NATO's expansion rather than expressing any intent to re-establish the former Soviet Union or engage in conflict with Europe, according to statements made by Putin.

