Kremlin Denies US Claims on Putin's Ambitions

The Kremlin has denied US intelligence claims that President Vladimir Putin intends to seize all of Ukraine and parts of Europe. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected the intelligence conclusions as incorrect, asserting that Putin has no ambitions beyond Ukraine. The Russian president emphasizes perceived NATO threats instead.

The Kremlin has dismissed recent US intelligence reports suggesting that President Vladimir Putin aims to capture the entirety of Ukraine and reclaim parts of Europe, labeling these conclusions as inaccurate.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded to the reports, which were sourced anonymously by Reuters, stating that Moscow remains skeptical of their reliability and maintains that Russian ambitions are not as portrayed by US intelligence.

The Russian government has consistently articulated concerns about NATO's expansion rather than expressing any intent to re-establish the former Soviet Union or engage in conflict with Europe, according to statements made by Putin.

