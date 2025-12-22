The Kremlin has refuted U.S. intelligence reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks to seize Ukraine entirely and reclaim former Soviet territories in Europe, including those now part of NATO. This was reported by six anonymous sources, according to Reuters.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed reporters, asserting uncertainty about the credibility of Reuters' sources, and confidently labeling the U.S. intelligence conclusions as erroneous if the reports were indeed factual.

Peskov dismissed claims of Putin's ambitions as inherently false, challenging the reliability of the U.S. intelligence assessments concerning Russia's geopolitical objectives.