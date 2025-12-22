Left Menu

Kremlin Denies U.S. Claims on Putin's Ambitions

The Kremlin has dismissed U.S. intelligence claims suggesting that President Putin aims to capture all of Ukraine and reclaim parts of Europe, including NATO members. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov contended that the sources cited by Reuters are unreliable and stated that the claims are inaccurate.

The Kremlin has refuted U.S. intelligence reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks to seize Ukraine entirely and reclaim former Soviet territories in Europe, including those now part of NATO. This was reported by six anonymous sources, according to Reuters.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed reporters, asserting uncertainty about the credibility of Reuters' sources, and confidently labeling the U.S. intelligence conclusions as erroneous if the reports were indeed factual.

Peskov dismissed claims of Putin's ambitions as inherently false, challenging the reliability of the U.S. intelligence assessments concerning Russia's geopolitical objectives.

