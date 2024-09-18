Ghana's Economy Surges with 6.9% Growth in Q2 2024

Ghana's economy experienced substantial growth, registering a 6.9% increase year-on-year for the second quarter of 2024, the country's statistical agency announced on Wednesday.

Ghana's government statistician, Samuel Kobina Annim, noted this as the highest growth rate observed in several quarters. The growth is attributed to increased activities in the services and industry sectors.

The nation, known for its gold, oil, and cocoa production, is showing signs of recovery after enduring its most severe economic crisis in a generation, triggered by soaring public debt levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)