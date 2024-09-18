Left Menu

Government's Fertiliser Subsidy and PM-AASHA Scheme to Boost Farmers' Income

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a subsidy of Rs 24,475 crore on phosphatic and potassic fertilisers for the rabi season, aimed at reducing input costs and increasing farmers' income. Additionally, the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA) scheme will continue till 2025-26 with an outlay of Rs 35,000 crore to stabilize commodity prices and ensure fair prices for farmers.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move aimed at supporting farmers, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared that the government will provide a subsidy of Rs 24,475 crore on phosphatic and potassic fertilisers for the upcoming rabi season. This initiative is expected to lower the input costs for farmers, thereby enhancing their income.

Simultaneously, the Cabinet has approved the continuation of the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA) scheme till 2025-26, with a budget allocation of Rs 35,000 crore. This decision is intended to offer remunerative prices for farmers' produce and control the price volatility of essential commodities.

Minister Chouhan highlighted that these decisions reflect the Modi government's unwavering commitment to reducing production costs, boosting farmers' income, and making farming a profitable venture. The subsidy and the continuation of the PM-AASHA scheme would ensure the availability of affordable fertilisers and safeguard farmers' welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

