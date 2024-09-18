NGT Directs DPCC to Address Noise Pollution from Security Whistles
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has tasked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) with addressing the noise pollution caused by continuous whistles from security guards at a commercial complex in east Delhi. This action follows a resident's complaint about the disturbance in Mayur Vihar Phase 1.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to take decisive measures to curb the alleged noise pollution arising from incessant security guard whistles at a commercial complex in East Delhi.
The directive followed a plea from a local resident disturbed by the noise generated at NEXTRA commercial complex on the main road in Mayur Vihar Phase 1. The complainant argued that the persistent sound of the whistles is causing considerable noise pollution, disrupting the peace in nearby residential areas, a concern echoed by the NGT bench.
A recent order by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava indicated that the issue should be addressed by the DPCC following due process. The tribunal, comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, emphasized that the applicant's concerns should be thoroughly examined and action should be taken if necessary.
