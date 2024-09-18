Left Menu

Tragedy of a Young CA Highlights EY's Work Stress Issue

Ernst & Young issued a statement after the death of 26-year-old Chartered Accountant Anna Sebastian, allegedly due to extreme work pressure, went viral. EY is addressing concerns raised by her family regarding work-related stress and is committed to improving workplace conditions within its offices across the country.

On Wednesday, Ernst & Young responded to the viral news of a 26-year-old Chartered Accountant's death due to purported extreme work pressure at the firm, turning the spotlight on workplace stress.

''We are deeply saddened by Anna Sebastian's tragic and untimely passing in July 2024,'' EY stated. The company has been in contact with her family and has now received a complaint regarding the ''excessive workload.''

Anna, who had passed her CA exams in 2023, worked at the EY Pune office for only four months. Her mother has addressed a letter to EY India chairman Rajiv Memani, criticizing the firm's culture of overwork. EY expressed its commitment to improving workplace health for its employees.

''Anna was part of the Audit team at S R Batliboi, a member firm of EY Global, in Pune since 18 March 2024. Her untimely death is an irreparable loss,'' said the firm. EY reiterated its dedication to employee well-being and promised continuous support for Anna's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

