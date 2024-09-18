Turbulence in Kolkata: Police Officer Suspended Amid Protests

In a turn of events, the Kolkata Police have suspended Abhijit Mondal, the officer in charge of Tala Police Station, following his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the RG Kar rape-murder case.

Abhijit Mondal, along with former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, was presented in Sealdah Court on Sunday. Meanwhile, the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front has sought an additional meeting with the state government to address lingering concerns.

The state has agreed to meet a 30-member delegation of doctors at Nabanna to discuss the unresolved demands. Following protests, the West Bengal government has already removed the police chief and two senior health officials, along with the heads of medical education and health services. The body of a 31-year-old doctor was discovered at RG Kar Medical College on August 9, triggering a widespread strike among junior doctors.

(With inputs from agencies.)