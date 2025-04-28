Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Demands Enhanced Security Post-Terror Attack
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly held a two-minute silence to honor 26 victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather called for urgent security measures for tourists, emphasizing unity and safety. The session passed a resolution expressing shock, with Deputy CM Choudhary also voicing condemnation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:16 IST
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly convened a special session, marked by a solemn two-minute silence, to pay homage to the 26 victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather urged the government to swiftly implement measures that will enhance the protection of tourists and non-locals, emphasizing the importance of unity among lawmakers to address the issue.
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary echoed sentiments of profound shock and condemnation in a resolution that the assembly passed unanimously before adjourning sine die.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rakesh Tikait Calls for Farmers' Assembly Over Land Acquisition Issues
Bihar Assembly Elections: The Fight Against Nepotism and the Path Forward
Delhi Assembly's Digital Leap: Learning from Odisha's Paperless Model
RLJP Quits NDA Citing Disrespect, Eyes Bihar Assembly Elections
AIADMK Alleges 'Democracy Under Siege' in Tamil Nadu Assembly