Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Demands Enhanced Security Post-Terror Attack

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly convened a special session, marked by a solemn two-minute silence, to pay homage to the 26 victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather urged the government to swiftly implement measures that will enhance the protection of tourists and non-locals, emphasizing the importance of unity among lawmakers to address the issue.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary echoed sentiments of profound shock and condemnation in a resolution that the assembly passed unanimously before adjourning sine die.

(With inputs from agencies.)