Zypp Electric Unveils Record Growth, Strengthens Eco-Friendly Logistics Strategy

Zypp Electric has announced an outstanding financial performance for the fiscal year 2024-25, revealing a revenue increase of approximately 50%, rising from Rs302 crore in FY'24 to around Rs455 crore in FY'25. This impressive growth underlines the company's strengthening role in the burgeoning electric mobility and last-mile logistics industry.

In a significant milestone, Zypp Electric has exceeded 100 million deliveries since its founding. The quick commerce sector accounted for 47% of these deliveries, up from 30% in FY'24, indicating the company's expanding presence in eco-conscious logistics. Client feedback remained overwhelmingly positive, praising the consistently robust and dependable delivery supply chain offered by Zypp Electric.

The fiscal year also saw Zypp Electric empower over 120,000 gig delivery partners, boosting their earnings through a rental EV tech platform equipped with battery swapping and technical services. Expansion efforts were evident as the fleet grew notably in key cities: Delhi NCR's fleet increased by 16% to over 12,000 vehicles, Bangalore experienced a 31% surge with more than 5,000 vehicles, and Mumbai launched operations with an active fleet of 2,400 vehicles in FY'25.

Zypp Electric further advanced its offerings with its SaaS platform, providing comprehensive solutions for fleet acquisition, management, and performance tracking. This was part of a larger strategy to enhance delivery partner experience and operational efficiency while opening new revenue avenues through Zypp Advertising Services.

Furthermore, FY'25 was pivotal for Zypp Electric's ecosystem collaborations, forming key partnerships with EV OEMs, battery-swapping companies, and fintech leasing providers. These alliances have secured a reliable supply of quality electric vehicles and cost-effective leasing options, crucial for the company's rapid scaling and service quality maintenance.

Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, highlighted FY'25 as a landmark year, focusing on long-term sustainability rather than sheer growth. Zypp Electric aims to expand its market leadership into new territories while maintaining a sharp focus on profitability in FY'26, backed by its innovative and sustainable EV infrastructure initiatives.

