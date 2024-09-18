Left Menu

Court Acquits Accused in Delhi Acid Attack Case Citing Contradictions

Delhi's Karkardooma Court acquitted Golu, accused in a 2019 acid attack case, due to contradictions in the prosecution's story, delay in FIR, and medical reports. The victim had died. The court noted differing accounts of the incident and uncertainties in the medical cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:03 IST
Court Acquits Accused in Delhi Acid Attack Case Citing Contradictions
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent judicial decision, Delhi's Karkardooma Court acquitted an acid attack accused named Golu, citing multiple contradictions and procedural delays. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Subhash Kumar Mishra attributed the acquittal to inconsistencies in the manner of the offense, the identity of the offender, and delays in FIR registration.

The case, registered at Patparganj Industrial Area Police Station in 2019, revolved around the death of a victim who alleged acid was poured on him. The court noted discrepancies in the victim's statements, conflicting medical reports, and unconvincing explanations from the prosecution, fundamentally weakening their case.

ASJ Mishra emphasized that the prosecution failed to clarify the delay in filing the FIR and the differing accounts of the victim, including conflicting injuries reported by medical professionals. This, coupled with the uncertain cause of death, led to the acquittal. The court highlighted these points in its judgment dated September 10, detailing the gaps that ultimately led to Golu's exoneration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024