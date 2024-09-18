Court Acquits Accused in Delhi Acid Attack Case Citing Contradictions

In a recent judicial decision, Delhi's Karkardooma Court acquitted an acid attack accused named Golu, citing multiple contradictions and procedural delays. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Subhash Kumar Mishra attributed the acquittal to inconsistencies in the manner of the offense, the identity of the offender, and delays in FIR registration.

The case, registered at Patparganj Industrial Area Police Station in 2019, revolved around the death of a victim who alleged acid was poured on him. The court noted discrepancies in the victim's statements, conflicting medical reports, and unconvincing explanations from the prosecution, fundamentally weakening their case.

ASJ Mishra emphasized that the prosecution failed to clarify the delay in filing the FIR and the differing accounts of the victim, including conflicting injuries reported by medical professionals. This, coupled with the uncertain cause of death, led to the acquittal. The court highlighted these points in its judgment dated September 10, detailing the gaps that ultimately led to Golu's exoneration.

(With inputs from agencies.)