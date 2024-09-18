China Rebuts U.S. Allegations on Russian Uranium Imports

The Chinese government on Wednesday responded to a U.S. investigation into whether China is assisting Russia in avoiding a U.S. ban on Russian uranium imports, asserting that it has always opposed 'illegal unilateral sanctions'.

Reports from Reuters indicate that the U.S. Department of Energy is closely monitoring imports from China to ensure compliance with the ban on Russian enriched uranium signed by President Joe Biden in May. The U.S. is concerned that China might be using Russian uranium in its power plants and exporting its own uranium to the U.S., undermining the ban intended to cut off Moscow's revenue amid the Ukraine conflict.

The Chinese foreign ministry reiterated that China opposes unilateral sanctions and 'long arm jurisdiction'. They emphasized that their cooperation with Russia is an independent decision between two sovereign nations, not targeting any third party, and free from external interference. China expressed its willingness to maintain standard economic and trade relations globally, including with Russia.

China's stance highlights the ongoing tensions between Washington and Beijing regarding Russia's war in Ukraine. The U.S. ban aims to fully block imports from Russia's state-owned nuclear company by 2028. Concerns about circumvention of the ban have resonated within the U.S. uranium supply chain industry, which recently received a $2.7 billion public funding boost.

The U.S. has several strategies to counter potential circumvention by China, such as increasing tariffs on Chinese uranium imports or extending the ban to include Chinese imports. However, these measures could take time to implement.

(With inputs from agencies.)