Left Menu

Tripura Congress Chief Files FIR Against Politicians for Remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Tripura Pradesh Congress President Asish Kumar Saha filed a complaint against several politicians, including Sanjay Gaikwad and Ravneet Singh Bittu, for their defamatory remarks towards Rahul Gandhi. Saha urged the West Agartala Police to treat the complaint as an FIR and initiate action under various sections of BNS, 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:56 IST
Tripura Congress Chief Files FIR Against Politicians for Remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Tripura Pradesh Congress President Asish Kumar Saha (Photo/X@Asishsahainc). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable political development, Tripura Pradesh Congress President Asish Kumar Saha lodged a complaint on Wednesday against Maharashtra MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, Union Minister Ranveet Singh Bittu, ex-BJP MLA Tarvinder Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Minister Raghuraj Singh over recent inflammatory remarks targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In his plea to the officer in charge of West Agartala Police Station, Saha accused Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad of inciting violence on September 16 by offering Rs 11 lakhs to anyone who could 'cut the tongue' of Rahul Gandhi. Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu allegedly labeled Gandhi an 'extremist,' 'not an Indian,' and the 'number 1 enemy of India' on September 12.

Saha asserted that such statements by Gaikwad and Singh aimed to tarnish Rahul Gandhi and the Indian National Congress Party. He demanded that the police treat his complaint as an FIR and take action under Sections 351(3), 356, 353(2)(3), and 353(1)(c) of the BNS, 2023, advocating for an immediate investigation and punishment for the offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024