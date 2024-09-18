Tripura Congress Chief Files FIR Against Politicians for Remarks on Rahul Gandhi

In a remarkable political development, Tripura Pradesh Congress President Asish Kumar Saha lodged a complaint on Wednesday against Maharashtra MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, Union Minister Ranveet Singh Bittu, ex-BJP MLA Tarvinder Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Minister Raghuraj Singh over recent inflammatory remarks targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In his plea to the officer in charge of West Agartala Police Station, Saha accused Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad of inciting violence on September 16 by offering Rs 11 lakhs to anyone who could 'cut the tongue' of Rahul Gandhi. Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu allegedly labeled Gandhi an 'extremist,' 'not an Indian,' and the 'number 1 enemy of India' on September 12.

Saha asserted that such statements by Gaikwad and Singh aimed to tarnish Rahul Gandhi and the Indian National Congress Party. He demanded that the police treat his complaint as an FIR and take action under Sections 351(3), 356, 353(2)(3), and 353(1)(c) of the BNS, 2023, advocating for an immediate investigation and punishment for the offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)