Swachhta Hi Seva 2024: A Nationwide Cleanliness Drive

The Department of Health Research is set to spearhead the Swachhta Hi Seva (SHS) Campaign, 2024, which will be held from September 17 to October 2. This year's theme, 'Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskar Swachhata,' underscores collective responsibility and active citizen participation.

The campaign will see the Department and its autonomous body, ICMR, along with 27 of its institutes nationwide, engaging citizens, communities, and organizations to achieve widespread involvement. Key components include Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) for targeted cleanup, Swachhata Mein Jan Bhagidari to foster public involvement, and Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs aimed at the well-being of sanitation workers.

On September 17, over 1,200 officers and staff from the Department of Health Research and 27 ICMR institutes were administered the 'Swachhata Pledge' by the Secretary, DHR, and DG, ICMR. Planned activities during this period include a plantation drive, training workshops, preventive health check-ups, a walkathon, and educational lectures. The campaign will culminate in the celebration of Swachh Bharat Divas and the felicitation of sanitation workers on October 2, 2024. (ANI)

